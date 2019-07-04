Roped in to play the villain in the popular James Bond franchise, post his Oscar win this year, Rami Malek has had fans wait on the edge for latest updates from the sets ever since the movie went on floors. In a surprising revelation, Rami is now in the headlines for revealing why he had almost turned down the offer to star in the guaranteed blockbuster and fans can’t stop marvelling at the 38-year-old’s grit.

In an interview with The Mirror, Rami spilled the beans as he revealed, “It’s a great character and I’m very excited. But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.'”

Asserting that his character was far away from being a religious fundamentalist, Rami shared that it was a very different kind of terrorist.

Earlier, in a QnA event of the upcoming movie at Goldeneye – Ian Fleming’s estate in Jamaica, Rami made a digital live appearance via video link to join the cast. In his character role, Rami assured that he ‘won’t give Mr Bond an easy ride’ in the upcoming movie. The makers had put out the video on the official Instagram page of the movie and captioned it, “A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek (@ramimalek)” (sic).

Last month, a controlled explosion on James Bond’s sets had left one person injured apart from destroying a stage at Pinewood Studios outside London. The film’s official Twitter account had stated that the explosion had caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage and tweeted that, “There were no injuries on set. However, one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and will hit the cinemas in April 2020. It also includes Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes apart from the lead Daniel Craig and Rami Malek.