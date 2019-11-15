All true blue fans of Pagalpanti star Ileana D’Cruz have often swooned over her pictures clicked by photographer-boyfriend Andrew Kneebone and while one couldn’t stop gushing about their chemistry, the diva herself was often found pondering in the captions about his unconditional love for her. Hence, it did came as a shock for fans when the lovebirds called it quits a few months ago and maintained a silence over the same after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Promoting her upcoming Anees Bazme-directorial, Pagalpanti, Ileana was recently in an interview with Pinkvilla when she finally opened up to face the obvious questions. Talking about her heartbreak, Ileana shared, “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it.”

About dealing with the trolls, Ileana’s take was, “For me, it’s always been about the fact that when you are in a relationship, it’s not just you. It’s two people. So you cannot be just one person saying stuff. You are technically talking for the other person too and it’s not fair. You need to respect their privacy too. While I’m okay dealing with criticism and trolls, it’s unfair for the other person to be subjected to that.”

Talking about her upcoming film, Pagalpanti’s first song ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke’ featuring John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz dropped recently and took fans back to 1998 as it is the rehashed version of ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ featuring Kajol and Salman Khan. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Sabbir Ahmed and sung by Mika and Neha Kakkar.

The remake version of ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke’, which has been shot in London, sees the duo featuring in stylish colour co-ordinated vibrant outfits and John trying to woo Ileana.

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to another and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly lands into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Pagalpanti also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.