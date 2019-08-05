Pakistani actor Mahira Khan expressed her concern for the people affected due to the uncertainty in Jammu & Kashmir. The actor took to social media and showed solidarity towards the affected on Monday on Twitter. She wrote, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds” (sic)
The tweet was made before the Indian government decided to revoke article 370 that gave J&K the status of an autonomous state. The tension in the state escalated after troops were deployed and former CMs of Jammu & Kashmir – Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were put under house arrest last night. Section 144 from the Indian constitution was also imposed and internet services were suspended in the state.
Actor Anupam Kher, too, took to Twitter before Union Home Minister proposed the resolution revoking article 370 in Rajya Sabha. He wrote, “Kashmir Solution has begun” (sic)
The tweet received criticism from many who opposes the idea of revoking article 370. Check this out:
The government has decided to bifurcate the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, without a legislature.