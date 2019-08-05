Pakistani actor Mahira Khan expressed her concern for the people affected due to the uncertainty in Jammu & Kashmir. The actor took to social media and showed solidarity towards the affected on Monday on Twitter. She wrote, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds” (sic)

Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 5, 2019

The tweet was made before the Indian government decided to revoke article 370 that gave J&K the status of an autonomous state. The tension in the state escalated after troops were deployed and former CMs of Jammu & Kashmir – Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were put under house arrest last night. Section 144 from the Indian constitution was also imposed and internet services were suspended in the state.

Actor Anupam Kher, too, took to Twitter before Union Home Minister proposed the resolution revoking article 370 in Rajya Sabha. He wrote, “Kashmir Solution has begun” (sic)

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

The tweet received criticism from many who opposes the idea of revoking article 370. Check this out:

Also during Demonetization you were 110 percent sure that “Solution of Black Money has begun ” pic.twitter.com/RiJWSah25B — Abhishek Singh (@KaleenBhaiya_) August 5, 2019

1⃣ Not a Single tweet on Economic Slowdown. 2⃣ Not a single tweet on @ikuldeepsengar 3⃣ Not a single tweet on RTI amendment bill. 4⃣ Not a single tweet on “10 lakhs jobs are in danger ” 5⃣ Not a single tweet in 6 years for kashmiri Pandits . Dalal ⏩ Dalali ⏩ Gulami — Abhishek Singh (@KaleenBhaiya_) August 5, 2019

Yeah, You said the same thing During Demonetisation that Solution against Black Money has arrived. — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) August 4, 2019

And you describe yourself as a motivational speaker. — Soraya (@SorayaAziz) August 4, 2019

The government has decided to bifurcate the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, without a legislature.