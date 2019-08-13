After Priyanka Chopra was praised for answering back to a Pakistani woman who yelled at her at an event in Los Angeles recently, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has commented on the whole issue. Tweeting her opinion on the matter, the minister urged the UNICEF to remove Priyanka as the UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Mazari tweeted on Monday in the light of the viral video that showed Priyanka telling a Pakistani woman to not yell at her as love matters. The woman in question was upset with the former Miss World for tweeting in support of the Indian army after Pulwama attack that happened on February 14. PC told the woman that she doesn’t encourage war but she can’t deny that she’s patriotic at heart. Mazari’s tweet on the matter read, “@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly (military) and rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions.” (sic)

@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly and Rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 12, 2019

When the Indian Airforce was being hailed for Balakot air-strike, PC, too, launched a tweet writing, “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces 🇮🇳 🙏🏽” (sic). Now, that troubled many pro-Pakistani supporters who were of the opinion that the actor was promoting the idea of war by supporting Indian armed forces. While PC was interacting with the audience at the Beautycon event in LA, the Pakistani woman told her, “You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this… As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Priyanka maintained her composed self and after telling the woman ‘I hear you,’ she gave a lengthy reply. Priyanka said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now… girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”