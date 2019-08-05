The makers of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas have finally released the first teaser of the film. The film is the launchpad for actor Sunny Deol‘s son Karan Deol and is directed by Sunny himself. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas features debutant Sahher Bambba opposite Karan in the lead. The teaser gives a hint of its romantic title song in the background and reveals that the film is the story about the budding romance between two teenagers as they set out on an adventurous trip to the beautiful locales of the Himalayas.

The teaser shows the two lead stars doing adventure sports as they climb an ice-caped mountain and also indulge in flying fox. The video gives a sense of a youth-romantic drama that solely targets college-going and school-going audience. It also reminds one of Divya Khosla’s Yaariyan (2014) that was also shot amid stunning locales in India and abroad and featured a group of friends set on an adventurous trip. Watch the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas here:

The film is being considered as Sunny’s most ambitious project till date. The actor announced the film three years back. Now, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, he explained how he took his time to prepare for the film and took care of Karan’s training. He said, “I was the first in our generation to be launched and this film made me realise what my dad (Dharmendra) must have gone through during Betaab (Sunny’s debut film-1983). Unless you become a father yourself, you can’t empathise with this pain, fear and love.”

The actor also revealed that his heart sank when he saw his son performing a daring stunt in the film. Sunny said that he became so nervous while looking at him plumming 400 feet that he even forgot to record the scene. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to hit the screens on September 20.