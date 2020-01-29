Pitted against Shraddha Kapoor’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, Kangana Ranaut’s sports flick, Panga, minted low figures at the ticket windows. Facing no drop, however, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial collected a meager Rs 18.21 crore by the mid-week.

Sharing the steady figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low… Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.21 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Panga features Kangana in the role of a young mother who is encouraged by her husband and son to start practising Kabbadi and reignite the passion to play the sport at the national level once again. The actor is joined by Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill in the film. After receiving good reviews from the critics, Panga also got a thumbs up from the audience and now, the film is expected to collect a figure nearing Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been conferred with Padma Shri this year. In the list of the selected 118 recipients that was announced on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, Kangana joined Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Suresh Wadekar and Adnan Sami as the Padma Shri recipients of 2020. The actor thanked the government and her well-wishers in a video released later. She dedicated the fourth highest civilian award of the country to the women who dare to dream.