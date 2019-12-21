Setting the Internet on a frenzy, Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha dropped new posters of their upcoming Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial, Panga. Also starring Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill and Bollywood’s stellar actor Neena Gupta, the movie looks like a blockbuster already, going by the posters.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the actors dropped the posters – one in which Neena, Jassie, Kangana and a child artist are seen cuddled on a sofa in a middle-class house backdrop, holding hands and laughing. In another one, Richa can be seen donning western attire while Kangana is seen dressed in Indian-wear and the two are seen sitting on a flight of steps, flashing their million-dollar smiles at something off the camera.

Check out Panga’s latest posters here:

After playing a warrior mother in Manikarnika, actor Kangana Ranaut will next be seen essaying the role of Jaya, who wants to become a kabaddi player while juggling motherly-commitments to her son in her upcoming film Panga. The makers of the sports drama dropped the trailer launch date in the first poster a couple of days ago. The trailer will be out on December 23, 2019.

Earlier, talking about the film, Ashwiny told PTI, “It’s a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It’s also a big challenge for me as it’s different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it’s also enjoyable.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga is slated to release on January 24 and will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.