Drizzling rosy hues over our minds and hearts right at the onset of the week is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial Panga‘s song Dil Ne Kaha, starring actors Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Richa Chaddha in the lead. Giving fans a romantic high, the romantic song is all about unconditional love and modesty.

Taking to their respective Instagram handle, the stars dropped the song which opens to Kangana’s onscreen friend Richa taking a dig at her. Jassie, Kangana’s on-screen husband is there to pick her up after Kabaddi’s practice and Richa pulls Kangana’s leg when she shyly introduces him in half sentences. The following clips show the supportive husband rooting for the upcoming national sportsperson as she gears for a comeback in the game and the unconditional love that sails them through despite the odds.

Penned by Javed Akhtar, Dil Ne Kaha has been crooned by Jassie Gill, Asees Kaur. The composition is credited to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Watch the full song Dil Ne Kaha here:

Panga talks about every mother who ‘deserves a second chance’. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the film that features Kangana as a mother who is busy with her family and a realisation of a lost dream. Kangana’s character, Jaya Nigam was a national level Kabbadi player but now that she is married and has a kid, her zeal towards the game is considered dead until her husband and son motivate her to start polishing back her skills and get back to the field.

The trailer boasts off some fine performances by Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, who play husband and mother, respectively, to Kangana’s character. The actor is joined by Richa Chadha in the role of her friend. The three-minute trailer seemed dedicated to the women who have adjusted themselves to their families, keeping their ambitions aside. Panga is a call to those women to seek their aspirations and achieve what they miss.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga is slated to release on January 24 and will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.