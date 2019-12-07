Facing competition with another biggie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat: The Great Betrayal starring actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, witnessed a low opening than expected. Blamed on the excessive runtime, the war drama collected a total of Rs 4.12 crore.

Sharing the opening numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst taran Adarsh revealed, “#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1… Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz… Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]. (sic)”

Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker hit the screen on December 6.