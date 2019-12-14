Recording shockingly low numbers, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat: The Great Betrayal, starring actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, fell absolutely flat on the weekdays. Emerging as an epic disappointment, the historical war drama managed to gross a mere total of Rs 25.68 crore in the first week.

Sharing the meager numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Panipat is an epic disappointment… Was best in #Maharashtra, but the biz fell flat on weekdays… North and East put up shockingly low numbers… Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 25.68 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker hit the screen on December 6.