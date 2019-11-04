The much-awaited trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial Panipat – The Great Betrayal is expected on Tuesday but treating fans ahead of it are stars Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor who dropped Sanjay Dutt’s first look as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Starring Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Mantra and Milind Gunaji among others, the war drama is all set to revive the third battle of Panipat with an ensemble of the cast.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the lead stars shared Sanjay’s first look from the movie which features him in black and silver tones as he set out for the battle dressed in armaments and sporting a bushy beard. The poster was captioned, “Ahmad Shah Abdali – Death Strikes Where His Shadow Falls. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook (sic).”

The Third Battle of Panipat is one of the most significant moments of the 18th century. The battle took place between a northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Sunita Gowarikar is producing the film under her banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar”s company, Vision World. “Our film ‘Panipat’ will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance,” Sunita had said earlier in a statement.

The movie is all set to hit the cinema screens on December 6.