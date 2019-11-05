The most-awaited trailer of Ashutosh Gowarikar-directorial Panipat – The Great Betrayal, is expected on Tuesday noon and ahead of it, lead stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt dropped an all character poster which made our jaws drop in awe. Acing the royal looks like never before, the trio hyped fans anxiety as they made them wait on the edge for the trailer.

Taking to their respective handles, the actors shared the poster after their individual ones were revealed on Monday. The new poster features Kriti as Parvati Bai, Arjun as Sadashiv Rao and Sanjay as Ahmad Shah Abdali. The caption read, “Biggest Battles Have Greatest Stories! #PanipatTrailer out at 12 PM. (sic)”

Arjun plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film who fought against Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in the Third Battle of Panipat. The film portrays one of the most epic battles fought in Indian history where Kriti plays the role of Parvati Bai, Sadashiv’s second wife and a queen without a crown who refused to be treated as a widow.

Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film.

The Third Battle of Panipat is one of the most significant moments of the 18th century. The battle took place between a northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Sunita Gowarikar is producing the film under her banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar”s company, Vision World. “Our film ‘Panipat’ will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance,” Sunita had said earlier in a statement.

The movie is all set to hit the cinema screens on December 6.