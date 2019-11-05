The much-awaited trailer of Ashutosh Gowarikar-directorial Panipat – The Great Betrayal, starring actors Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt has finally been dropped and we are yet again left smitten by the Maratha valour. Sticking to his signature larger-than-life sets and gross war scenes, the makers seem to have done a commendable job in recreating the events that led to the Third Battle of Panipat.

The trailer introduces Arjun Kapoor, Sadashiv Rao Bhau being appointed as the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army when it holds an indomitable reign over India. Challenging their stand is Afghan King, Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt) who not only pits an army of over 1 lakh soldiers against the Marathas but also is feared to make Yamuna’s water run red. The trailer gives a brief glimpse of the romance between Sadashiv and his second wife, Parvati Bai, played by Kriti. Her remarkable sword fight scenes come as a relief after the comic ones from Housefull 4.

Watch the complete trailer of Panipat – The Great Betrayal here:

Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film.

The Third Battle of Panipat is one of the most significant moments of the 18th century. The battle took place between a northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Sunita Gowarikar is producing the film under her banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar”s company, Vision World. “Our film ‘Panipat’ will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance,” Sunita had said earlier in a statement.

The movie is all set to hit the cinema screens on December 6.