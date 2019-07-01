After Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker David Dhawan has roped in actor Paresh Rawal to play an important role in his upcoming film – the remake of Coolie No. 1. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, Rawal plays father to Sara’s character. The role was originally performed by late Kader Khan in 1995 film. Now, as reported by the daily, Rawal is going to join the cast of the film in Bangkok from August 5 when the team begins shooting. Post which, they are going to fly back to India and shoot in Goa for the second schedule.

The report in the daily suggests that Rawal’s character brings most of the humourous elements in the film, which was the case with Kader Khan’s character named Hoshiyar Chand in the original Coolie No. 1. The report quotes a source saying, “After wrapping up the overseas shoot, the team flies to Goa to finish another big schedule of the film. He plays the role of Sara’s father, Hoshiyar Chand, and the humour in the film revolves around his part.”

As revealed by the makers earlier, the script of the new film has been tweaked to match the sensibilities of a modern Indian movie-goer. Writer Farhad Samji has locked a script that has humour, drama, romance, action and everything that makes a film wholesome entertainer. The source also said, “While the role in the original film was more in the orthodox zone, the new one has been tweaked as per modern sensibilities.”

In the 1995 film, the lead male character, played by Govinda, finds himself trapped in a situation where he has to lie to get married to the woman he loves. He falls in love with Karisma Kapoor‘s character whose father wants her to marry the richest man in town. Now with Paresh Rawal on board, the entertainment quotient is expected to go even higher!