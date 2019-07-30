Having helmed the blockbuster biopic on Bhaag Milka Bhaag, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is back again with Farhan Akhtar, this time as a boxing champion and Paresh Rawal as his coach in the fictional sports drama, Toofan. The makers have recently finalised Paresh and as Farhan trains robustly for his character, the shooting will reportedly go on floors from August end.

Sharing the latest update on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “Paresh Rawal is Farhan Akhtar’s boxing coach in sport-drama #Toofan… Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar reunite after #BhaagMilkhaBhaag… Scripted by Anjum Rajabali… Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan and Rakeysh… Starts Aug-end… 2020 release. (sic)”

Farhan Akhtar recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky is Pink and is currently preparing for Toofan where he will be seen playing the role of a boxer. The actor keeps sharing his boxing practice videos on Instagram and recently he treated his fans with an intense workout video that will definitely blow your mind.

Director Omprakash shared his excitement on Toofan and earlier told PTI, “I am most excited for the film. I can’t talk much because we haven’t even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other.”