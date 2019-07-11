The latest song of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi has taken the Internet by storm and as Zilla Hilela climbs the chartbusters list, the diva climbed the height of our attention with her latest look at the song launch in Mumbai on Thursday. Seen slaying in her hot sartorial elegance, Parineeti lefts fans hearts aflutter as she graced the event in Mumbai’s Navrang Cinema, famous for screening Bhojpuri films in the city.

Seen donning a thigh-high green dress, Parineeti teamed it with black stilettos and simple round earrings, leaving her hair to fall smoothly on either side of her face. Highlighting her look with a dab of luscious pink gloss on her lips, Parineeti captioned the picture on Instagram as, “Go greeeeeeen!” (sic) punctuated with a clover leaf emoji.

View this post on Instagram Go greeeeeeen! ☘️ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jul 11, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

Promising a surprise on Wednesday, Jabariya Jodi star Sidharth Malhotra threw a “bavaal” the next day as he recently dropped the “gajab” song Zilla Hilela. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the foot-tapping number features Elli AvrRam in a pink ghaghra-choli as she leaves the typical beetle-leaf chewing Sidharth mesmerised with her sexy moves in the remake of the famous Bhojpuri song, Ara Hile Chapra Hile Baliya Hilela.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping that happens in many heartland cities, especially in northern India. It would be too soon to say how well do the actors and the makers justify the concept. As of now, Jabariya Jodi looks like a regular fun-filled mainstream Hindi film with heavy dialogues, local accent, characters who look stunning in every frame and a story that has a potential to shine on-screen. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film hits the screens on August 2 this year.