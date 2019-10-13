Glossing up our drooping Sunday mood with their power-packed laughter session, Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra and Indian badminton ace Sania Mirza were recently hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan as the first guests on her upcoming talk show Backbenchers and the trio literally smeared our day with their positive vibes. Seen bonding like true BFFs, their candids, straight from the sets instantly made fans gush over the viral pictures.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the ladies gave fans a sneak peek into their fun time on the sets. While Parineeti donned an orange leather skirt teamed with a brown top, Sania was dressed in a short black dress paired with a floral jacket. Farah too turned up in a short black dress and accessorised her look with a pair of funky red frames. Sharing a selfie with the divas, Farah uploaded a picture with the caption, “I lov that I started my new show #Backbenchers on #flipkartvideo with 2 crazy girls who just happen to b women i lov very much.. @mirzasaniar @parineetichopra thank you #ilovquizshows #womenilove #madtimes #shotoniphone11promax (sic).”

Check out Farah, Parineeti and Sania’s candid pictures here:

On the professional front, Parineeti has wrapped up shooting for The Girl on the Train in London and is back in Mumbai. The movie revolves around the story of an alcoholic divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop.

Bankrolling the Hindi remake as well, Reliance Entertainment had said in an official statement earlier that they always take pride in backing up strong content and ‘compelling cinema for the new age audience’ and they believe The Girl on The Train remake will do just that.

Currently, the actress is gearing up for Sania Nehwal biopic where she plays the role of the Arjuna Awardee.

Sania, a trailblazer of women’s tennis in India, is leaving no stone unturned to script a successful return to the tennis court after a long hiatus from the sport. In an interview recently, the ace tennis player expressed her ambition to make a comeback to international tennis and win an Olympic medal.

Meanwhile, Farah and Rohit are rumoured to be remaking Satte Pe Satta (1982) soon. In fact, speculations are rife that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the lead characters in the film.