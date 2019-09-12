Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film The Girl on The Train, took to Instagram to share her behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the film in London. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her two pictures donning a white tee teamed up with a black and white cardigan and blue denim. She completed her look with yellow sneakers, subtle makeup and smokey eyes. Sharing the post, she wrote, “While the shot is being set up But guys #TheGirlOnTheTrain – WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE. Life-changing. Nirvana. Peace. @tribhuvanbabu. (sic)”

Sharing another picture, she captioned it as, “Using the DoP for personal photography TheGirlOnTheTrain – WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE #LifeChanging #Nirvana #Peace @tribhuvanbabu. (sic)”



Recently, the Namaste London actor shared her first look from the much-awaited film, The Girl on The Train. In the picture, she can be seen soaking wet inside a bathtub with a gruesome injury sustained on the forehead and blood and kajal streaming down in a messy manner as she looked in the distance sporting a shocked expression. The picture was captioned, “Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @amblin (sic).”



The Girl on the Train is the story of an alcoholic divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop.

Bankrolling the Hindi remake as well, Reliance Entertainment had said in an official statement earlier that they always take pride in backing up strong content and ‘compelling cinema for the new age audience’ and they believe The Girl on The Train remake will do just that.