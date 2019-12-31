Nailing the slay game right in the heart of Austria, Kesari star Parineeti Chopra gave fans a sneak peek into her drool-worthy getaway as she gears up to ring in the New Year 2020. Trotting from Munich to Budapest, Parineeti not only set fans swooning over her gorgeous looks but also raised the bar of travel goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti shared a couple of pictures from the lap of snow-capped mountains and dreamy views. One picture showed her enjoying a hot chocolate overlooking the lake and captioned it, “Hot chocolate with a view (sic).” In the following picture, the Jabariya Jodi star was seen posing behind a bonfire and captioned it, ““Light the fire within” – or something cheesy like that. (sic).” The last picture has Parineeti with her face towards the sun as she posed in a black jacket, black cap and a pair of black leather pants with a caption that read, “Didn’t find a chiffon saree in my bag but I played some Yash ji songs in my head. Same no? #YRFGirlForever (sic).”

On the professional front, actor Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming thriller, The Girl on The Train. She was earlier seen sharing pictures from the sets which left fans excited like never before. Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on the Train is the story of an alcoholic divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop.

Apart from The Girl on The Train, Parineeti will also be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic where she is portraying the role of Indian ace shuttler.