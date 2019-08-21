The first picture from the sets of the much-awaited Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, is out and fans can’t stop marveling at their favourite’s never-seen-before look no matter how gross. Sporting blood, bruises and a bare look, Parineeti looks promising as her character in the Ribhu Dasgupta directorial.

Sharing the picture from London, where the diva is currently shooting, Parineeti caught everyone by surprise as the frame showed her soaking wet inside a bathtub with a gruesome injury sustained on the forehead and blood and kajal streaming down in a messy manner as she looked in the distance sporting a shocked expression. The picture was captioned, “Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @amblin (sic).”

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on the Train is the story of an alcoholic divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop.

The 2016 Hollywood film, The Girl on The Train, starring Emily Blunt in the lead, was received well both critically and commercially. Directed by Tate Taylor, the Hollywood film was produced by Amblin Partners, DreamWorks, Marc Platt Productions and Reliance Entertainment. Bankrolling the Hindi remake as well, Reliance Entertainment had said in an official statement earlier that they always take pride in backing up strong content and ‘compelling cinema for the new age audience’ and they believe The Girl on The Train remake will do just that.