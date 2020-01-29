Leaving one and all scratching their heads as they scroll down their social media feeds, The Girl on The Train star Parineeti Chopra‘s latest sexy picture is enough distraction this Wednesday. Setting the Internet on fire, Parineeti’s sultry looks not only left fans drooling but also left them questioning Varun Dhawan.

Featuring the diva in a white deep-neck crochet top paired with a black skirt having thigh-high slits, the picture shows Parineeti at her sultry best. The speculations started when Parineeti opted not to use the caption suggested by industry friend and Street Dancer 3D star, Varun Dhawan. Striking a sensuous pose for the camera, Parineeti captioned the picture as, “Hi … VD @varundvn suggested a title but I can’t say it. (sic).”

On the professional front, actor Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming thriller, The Girl on The Train. She was earlier seen sharing pictures from the sets which left fans excited like never before. Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on the Train is the story of an alcoholic divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop.

Apart from The Girl on The Train, Parineeti will also be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic where she will be essaying the role of the Indian ace shuttler.