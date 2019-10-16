The first all character posters of Mudassar Aziz’ upcoming rom-com, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, is finally out and fans can’t keep calm. Taking to their respective social media handles, the lead trio dropped the new posters as the girls fought their cases for their man on the digital platforms.

The two posters feature Kartik all suited-booted while Bhumi rocked the saree look and Ananya nailed the yellow jumpsuit she wore. The two ladies sat on a chair each, smiling for the camera. While Kartik leaned on Bhumi’s chair and winked at the camera in one poster, the other showed him leaning on Ananya’s chair, twinning her smile game. Touted to be a comical take on modern relationships, the posters very clearly portray typical infidel men.

Check out the latest posters of Pati Patni Aur Woh here:

The makers had also released the individual introductory posters of Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi earlier. While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year to a great response at the Box Office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.