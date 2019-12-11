Brushing away fans mid-week blues like a pro, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday treated fans to some hilarious behind the scenes pictures of making the poster of the Mudassir Aziz-directorial with co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Making the Internet double down with laughter in an instant, Ananya flooded her social media handle with a plethora of pictures.

While one picture showed Kartik holding Ananya’s hand while intensely hugging his hairstylist Sajan Thapa, another picture showed Bhumi and Ananya sporting ultra goofy expressions. Yet another picture showed Sajan standing on a platform to match Ananya’s height probably as the diva looked at him questionably. Ananya captioned the pictures, “if the making of the poster was this much fun imagine how fun the movie is!! find out in theatres NOW!!!! book ur tickets for #PatiPatniAurWoh (link in bio)” sic.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new version of the film, Kartik plays the role of Abhinav Tyagi AKA Chintu Tyagi who is not a usual confident casanova but an IIT topper and a government employee.

Bhumi plays the role of Vedika, who is a modern-day independent and confident woman, who doesn’t shy away from telling her prospective partner that she likes sex. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur.

Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans only poured out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to marital bonds across the world.