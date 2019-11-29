Maintaining the hype around her upcoming Muddassir Aziz-directorial, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday seemed nostalgic as she reminisced her first day on the sets with Kartik Aaryan. Counting down to only one week left for the rom-com’s release, Ananya set fans on a frenzy as she gave them a sneak-peek into the poolside chatter with her co-star.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the picture which features the two stars seated deep in a conversation while the camera captured the moment from the back. Ananya captioned the picture, “the only person I know who talks more than I do behind the scenes on our first day of shoot for #PatiPatniAurWoh and now just a week for it to release!!! #6thDecember #1WeekToGo (sic).”

There’s a lot of buzz around Pati Patni Aur Woh as director Mudassar Aziz gives a millennial twist to the story of the popular 1978 film that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjita Kaur in the lead. The new film is the remake of the 1978 film but with a contemporary feel. In the remake, Kartik plays the role of a confused husband while Bhumi essays the role of his wife. Her character’s name is Vedika Tripathi and Ananya is the ‘Woh’ in the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

The trailer of the film was recently released to mixed reactions from the audience. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.