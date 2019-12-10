Minting figures much beyond expectations, Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring actors Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, is all set to enter the Rs 50 crore club. Collecting a total of Rs 41.64 crore on the fourth day of its release already, the rom-com has left its competitor, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat far behind in the box office race.

Sharing the robust figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]… Will comfortably hit half-century [₹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*… Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS… Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.64 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

The much-awaited film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, finally hit the cinema screens on Friday. Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans only poured out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to marital bonds across the world.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new version of the film, Kartik plays the role of Abhinav Tyagi AKA Chintu Tyagi who is not a usual confident casanova but an IIT topper and a government employee.

Bhumi plays the role of Vedika, who is a modern-day independent and confident woman, who doesn’t shy away from telling her prospective partner that she likes sex. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur.

Directed by Muddassir Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While Kriti had teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.