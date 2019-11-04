The much-awaited trailer of Muddassir Aziz’ upcoming rom-com, Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan is expected any time now yet treating fans ahead of it, another poster was dropped on Monday. Going viral instantly, the poster comments on infidelity.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the poster which features Bhumi in a pink saree, Ananya in a red dress and Kartik in a purple shirt teamed with brown pants. While the latter two are locked inside a golden cage, Ananya struts outside it, flaunting the key to Kartik’s heart. The poster was captioned, “#ChintuTyagi ke jeevan ki chaabi PATNI ke pass, aur dil ki chaabi WOH ke pass. #PatiPatniAurWoh, trailer out today! @kartikaaryan @bhumipednekar @mudassar_as_is @bhushankumar @junochopra @brstudiosllp @tseriesfilms @tseries.official (sic).”

Recently, the makers dropped the all character posters of Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik all suited-booted while Bhumi rocked the saree look and Ananya nailed the yellow jumpsuit she wore. The two ladies sat on a chair each, smiling for the camera. While Kartik leaned on Bhumi’s chair and winked at the camera in one poster, the other poster showed him leaning on Ananya’s chair, twinning her smile game. Touted to be a comical take on modern relationships, the posters very clearly portray typical infidel men.

While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year to a great response at the Box Office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.