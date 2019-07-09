Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh-remake in Lucknow. The actor plays the role of the wife to Kartik Aaryan‘s character in the film and she’s expecting a great time shooting for the film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also features Ananya Panday in the role of the ‘other woman’, as a secretary to Kartik’s character in the film. Now, in her latest interview to a news agency, Bhumi opened up on starting a new journey and how this film looks exactly like what the audience is expecting.

She praised the story for its humour quotient and said that it’s rich content and the audience is going to like it. She was quoted saying, “Pati Patni Aur Woh is a cracking script! It is fresh, it is hilarious and most importantly it’s good content which is something that audiences want to see today.”

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha-star also talked about her co-star Kartik and described him as funny. She said that the actor’s comic timing is best and he comes with a lot of energy on-screen. Bhumi said, “He owns the space and his comic timing is just great. He has a lot of energy on screen and that is something I resonate with. So, I think we will vibe well and it is going to be quite cracking with him.”

She further addressed the curiosity around her chemistry with Kartik and said that ‘it’s a great thing.’ Bhumi added that she is being paired with him for the first time and she hopes they can entertain the audience together. She was quoted saying, “If there is curiosity about how our pairing will be on screen, It’s a great thing. I hope we will deliver to the expectations that people have and do justice to our pairing and our roles. Any actor would love to have expectation behind him or her because that propels us to do better and deliver more on screen.”

The film is an official remake of 1978 BR Chopra entertainer with the same title. The lead characters in the popular comedy were played by Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, it’s slated to hit the screens on December 6.