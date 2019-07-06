After wrapping up Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to unite with his next co-star – Ananya Panday in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, both the stars will begin shooting for the Mudassar Aziz-directorial from July 9 in Lucknow. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead along with Ananya and Kartik. It’s the remake of 1978 popular film with the same title that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead.

The film had already kick-started in Mumbai a few months back. However, post its 10-days shoot schedule, Kartik moved to film Aaj Kal, Ananya got busy with the release of her debut film Student of The Year 2 and Bhumi wrapped up Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu. Now, the team of the Pati Patni Aur Woh-remake eyes to shoot on a start-to-finish schedule that will continue till August-end.

The daily quoted a source close to the film production revealing that the songs will also be shot in Lucknow itself. The source said, “Since the songs are mostly situational, the makers also plan to shoot them in Lucknow. Following this schedule, it’s a wrap for the film except for some patch-work which will happen later.”

As revealed by Juno Chopra, one of the producers on-board, the film is majorly based on the original script. However, a few changes have been made to suit the sensibilities of the modern audience. She was quoted telling the newspaper, “We will return with the complete film. Like all remakes, the screenplay has been tweaked in keeping with modern sensibilities while retaining the essence.”

Written by Kamleshwar and directed by Baldev Raj Chopra, the original film had Sanjeev Kumar playing the role of a man who’s married and has a kid but he falls for his secretary who somehow believes that his wife is on a deathbed. The remake is slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.