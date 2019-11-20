The remixes by composer Tanishk Bagchi have often set Bollywood lovers facepalming but his recent composition, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare in Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring actors Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have only tested fans patience further. Not only does the song recreates Govinda and Rani Mukerji’s iconic track with funky lyrics and beats but also plagiarised the music from Imtiaz Ali-directorial Love Aaj Kal’s song – Twist.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the lead trio dropped the song on Wednesday featuring them in more glamorous ensembles than the previous scenes. While the Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar’s voices added all the necessary quirks to the foppish lyrics, the open celebration of infidelity is unmissable in the song. The lyrics are credited to Shabbir Ahmed.

Watch the full song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from Pati Patni Aur Woh here:

The peppy songs, glamourous dance numbers and Kartik-Aparshakti’s comic dialogue deliveries are, however, the highlights of this upcoming rom-com. While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.