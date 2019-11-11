What is it about Bollywood’s chocolatey boy Kartik Aaryan that all tricky dance steps look easy plus extra sultry when he grooves and while we figure that out, the latest track Dheeme Dheeme, from Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring him along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar has left us speechless again. Seen sizzling in a bar and Indian wedding settings, the trio set the dance stage on fire.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the three lead stars dropped the new party number which has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar while the music is credited to Tanishk Bagchi and Tony. The lyrics are the work of Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and Mellow D. While Ananya donned a thigh-high monochromic dress in the song, Bhumi was dressed in a sexy red saree. Kartik sported a clean-shaven leather jacket look in scenes with Ananya while with Bhumi, he danced all suited-booted and sporting a moustache.

Watch the complete song Dheeme Dheeme here:

The much-awaited trailer of Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, dropped recently, opening to a simple love story only to grip fans in its masala entertainer later. Combining Kartik and Aparshakti Khurana’s comic timing with Bhumi and Ananya adding necessary sizzle and spark to hype glamour, the trailer looks promising as another one of those cliches. If the issue of infidelity couldn’t be enough typical, the series of events following Chintu trying to please his wife and mistress both, in Biwi No. 1 style, packs all the cliches you can think of.

The peppy songs, glamourous dance numbers and Kartik-Aparshakti’s comic dialogue deliveries are, however, the highlights of this upcoming rom-com. While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.