With the inevitable tale of infidelity looming in the backdrop, Muddassir Aziz’ upcoming rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring actors Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, recently came out with another song, Tu Hi Yaar Mera and the Internet can’t stop reeling in the bout of nostalgia. The song is sung by the soulful trio – Rochak Kohli, Neha Kakkar and Arijit’s Singh.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the lead stars recently dropped the song which features Kartik and Bhumi’s friendship blossoming into love after marriage to Kartik flipping for Ananya and trying to woe her while keeping it hidden from his wife. Ananya reciprocates his feelings but as a close friend. While the lyrics are credited to Kumaar, the music belongs to Aditya Dev.

Watch the full song Tu Hi Yaar Mera here:

There’s a lot of buzz around Pati Patni Aur Woh as director Mudassar Aziz gives a millennial twist to the story of the popular 1978 film that features Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjita Kaur in the lead. The new film is the remake of the 1978 film but with a contemporary feel. In the remake, Kartik plays the role of a confused husband while Bhumi essays the role of his wife. Her character’s name is Vedika Tripathi and Ananya is the ‘Woh’ in the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

The trailer of the film was recently released to mixed reactions from the audience. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 6.