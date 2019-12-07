Blazing up our social media feeds with her lit sartorial elegance, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday flooded the Internet with a slew of her sizzling hot pictures and fans can’t keep calm. Carrying off the neon green pant-suit like a true fashionista, Ananya not only set fans ogling but also put the fashion police on immediate alert.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the pictures where she can be seen donning a neon green crop jacket paired with similar tint pants and belt. Accessorising her look with a pair of simple hoop earrings and neon green hairpins, Ananya kept her makeup subtle to let the gorgeous dress do the maximum talking. The pictures were captioned, “Suit up, cuz today is gonna be legendary #PatiPatniAurWoh is out now!!! (Link in bio)” sic.

The much-awaited film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, finally hit the cinema screens on Friday. Filling out of the cinema hall after the first day’s show, fans only poured out praises on Twitter for the movie that redefines and also underlines some aspects integral to marital bonds across the world.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new version of the film, Kartik plays the role of Abhinav Tyagi AKA Chintu Tyagi who is not a usual confident casanova but an IIT topper and a government employee.

Bhumi plays the role of Vedika, who is a modern-day independent and confident woman, who doesn’t shy away from telling her prospective partner that she likes sex. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur.

Directed by Muddassir Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While Kriti had teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.