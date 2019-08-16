Fans in Lucknow can’t seem to go stop going gaga over their favourite Bollywood hunk, Kartik Aaryan, everytime they spot him shooting in the city of Nawaabs for his upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, opposite actresses Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar. Taking this fan-worship to another level, the post office of the city decided to honour him with a customised postal stamp and fans can’t wait to lay their hands on one.

In an interview with IANS, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Director of Postal Services, Lucknow headquarter Region revealed, “We wanted to give Kartik something he will always remember. What could be more special than him being a part of the stamp collection? It’s a new initiative we have taken. When we shared the stamps with Kartik, he was very excited. He wanted to know how one would be able to use them. We told him that they could be used to write letters not only to people in India, but also abroad. He was really happy.”

Recently, a video went viral on social media which showed Kartik being flanked by some school girls in Lucknow. Shared by one of Kartik’s fans, it showed the actor surrounded by many girls who were unable to resist their excitement upon seeing their favourite star. One of the girls from the crowd even goes on to pull Kartik’s cheeks out of excitement as the actor tries to find his way out of the crowd.

On the work front, the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Lucknow. He recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. Kartik has also reportedly bagged the sequel to Bhushan Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from these, he has reportedly got Dostana 2 in his kitty with Janhvi Kapoor.