The much-awaited trailer of Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, dropped recently, opening to a simple love story only to grip fans in its masala entertainer later. Combining Kartik and Aparshakti Khurana’s comic timing with Bhumi and Ananya adding necessary sizzle and spark to hype glamour, the trailer looks promising as another one of those cliches.

We are introduced to Chintu Tyagi aka Kartik who is complaining to his friend about how he was fooled into thinking that he will be blessed with a comfortable life after 10th, then after engineering, then after the job and finally after marriage but he is yet to achieve a state of rest. This typical millennial complaint is offered another millennial solution by Chintu’s friend, Rizwan aka Aparshakti. This solution is – a fantasy and in walks Ananya. While all is hunky-dory between Kartik and his hot wife Bhumi, the man is distracted by Ananya’s western looks. If the issue of infidelity couldn’t be enough typical, the series of events following Chintu trying to please his wife and mistress both, in Biwi No. 1 style, packs all the cliches you can think of.

The peppy songs, glamourous dance numbers and Kartik-Aparshakti’s comic dialogue deliveries are, however, the highlights of this upcoming rom-com. While Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.

Watch the full trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh here:

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.