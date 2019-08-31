Birthday wishes on social media have become a validation of friendship these days and while the longer-the-post-the-deeper-you-know is the norm, most of our best friends’ creativity goes for a toss when it comes to penning real emotions and Patralekhaa found herself on the same end on beau Rajkummar Rao‘s birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Patralekhaa wished the JudgeMentall Hai Kya star in the most millennial way ever and fans can’t help but gush over their camaraderie as they relate hundred and ten percent with the post.

The post clubs two pictures, one of the birthday boy striking a pose at his dapper best and the other with Patralekhaa in a selfie while on a vacay. Patralekhaa captioned the pictures as, “Happy birthday,my most precious,my dearest @rajkummar_rao. It’s so difficult to translate my feelings into words especially on a platform like this. I wish nothing more for you,but,a life that is filled with peace,prosperity,learning and growth. (sic)”

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen space in RoohiAfza. While Rajkummar Rao has already left audiences awestruck with his amazing acting skills, Janhvi won hearts of many with her debut film Dhadak. Recently, Rajkummar praised his co-star Janhvi and called her “phenomenal”. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Rajkummar also has Anurag Basu’s next, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro. The other actors in the film, which is being called Ludo, include Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao.