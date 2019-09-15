Popular Indian Netflix series, Sacred Games, whose season 2 took the Internet by storm has even garnered fandom from international turf for lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and it is celebrity-writer Paulo Coelho. Taking to his Twitter handle, Paulo put out a word of appreciation for the Indian star who thanked him in return with an even lovelier post.

Sharing a link to the Netflix series, Paulo tweeted, “One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S (sic).” Retweeting Paulo’s tweet, Nawazuddin wrote, “Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film ‘Veronika decides to Die’ based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it’s an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don’t have words to describe the feeling Thank You (sic).”

Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film ‘Veronika decides to Die’ based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it’s an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don’t have words to describe the feeling

Thank You 😊 https://t.co/wNyhg5ltog — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 14, 2019

Netflix’s first Indian original series Sacred Games returned for its second season on 15 August. As per the LiveMint report, Netflix has spent Rs 100 crore on the web series and is claimed to be one of the most viewed online series in India. Sacred Games 2 features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey among others in important roles.

Nawaz shot to instant fame with his 2012 release Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap which has now become the only Bollywood film to feature in The Guardian List of 100 Best Films of 21st Century. It has bagged the 59th position on the list and netizens couldn’t be more proud.

Currently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia are shooting for ‘Bole Chudiyan‘ in Rajasthan. The romantic drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. Nawaz reportedly essays the role of a bangle seller and will render the rap song ‘Swaggy Chudiyan’ when he sets up his own factory in the movie.