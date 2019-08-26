Filmmaker Anurag Basu‘s next, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro, has found its third female lead. As per a report in a popular entertainment portal, the makers have decided to cast Asha Negi opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film. The other actors in the film, which is being called Ludo, include Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao. While neither Asha nor the team of the film has confirmed the news, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the popular daily soap actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ludo.

Basu has collaborated with T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar for the film. A press release earlier revealed that it’s a dark comic anthology and the director has already shot for a few scenes with the cast of the film. In fact, Rajkummar uploaded a beautiful picture of himself with Fatima while they were shooting for their scenes in Bhopal. The Stree-star wrote, “बहुत जल्दी सामने आयेंगे आप लोगों के। तब तक के लिए एक झलक। #AnuragBasu sir’s next with @fattysanashaik” (sic)

Talking about his expectations with the film and cherishing his bond with Basu, Kumar had earlier said, “The characters, the story is so compelling yet the treatment is so amusing. We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting are in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team.”

Basu’s last directorial – Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, was released in the year 2017. After it received a mixed response from the critics and failed to attract the audience at the Box Office, speculations were rife that the director is going to revamp his successful 2007 film and make it into a franchise. He also said that Life in a… Metro was a special film and he might just be working on the next film in the series. However, nothing official was announced so far.