The speculations have been answered and the Internet is now flooded with their union pictures after former Miss India-actor Pooja Batra tied the knot with Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah, on July 4. Opening up for the first time about her marriage, Pooja recently revealed about her Arya Samaj wedding which will be registered this week.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja confessed, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

With my Wonder Woman 👩 My Mom

The duo are head over heels in love with each other and they keep posting their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. Recently, Nawab took to Instagram to share a boomerang video in which Pooja can be seen flaunting her choora and Nawab his engagement ring. Speaking about her proposal Pooja revealed, “During the initial days of our relationship, there was this one time when he came to pick me up at the airport, and according to him, he wanted to pop the question right then. However, he got nervous and dropped the idea (laughs!). He was ready to propose to me soon after we met. Eventually, he proposed to me in Delhi, and again when he came to meet my parents with his family.”

A story you can make a movie on ❤️🦋🥂🤪🎬🎥

Pooja was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S Ahluwalia from 2002 to 2010 and their divorce was finalised in the year 2011. The Virasat star gushed about her new phase saying, “I knew of Nawab by virtue of being in the same profession. However, we strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly. I have always respected and liked Nawab, and this time around, I was open to the idea of getting to know him better. A part of me wanted to see if there could be something beyond friendship between us. We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don’t have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person.”

Man Crush Everyday @nawwabshah

Pooja Batra has done films like Virasat, Bhai, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Nayak: The Real Hero and ABCD 2. However, she is way from Bollywood since a quiet long time now. Post her stint in American shows and last featuring in Mirror Game, the actress seems ready now to venture back into Bollywood. “I have been working in American shows, but since I’ll be spending more time in India from now on, I would like to take up quality work here, too,” she said.

Sea Sun Sand and a scorpion ❤️🦋🦂

On the work front, Nawab has wrapped up the shooting of Panipat. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Currently, he is shooting for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.