After CINTAA offered its condolence on the demise of Gujarati actor Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter on Friday, many started speculating that the popular Hindi film director Mahesh Bhatt passed away. Confusing the two names, many nudged the filmmaker’s daughter Pooja Bhatt on social media. Some expressed their condolences and some tried to ask her if it’s just a hoax. Pooja, who’s also a filmmaker and actor, took to Twitter to release an official statement about the entire issue. She posted a picture of her father relaxing on a Friday and assured that he was doing well and there was no need to worry.

Pooja posted, “To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @MaheshNBhatt had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! 🙏🙏🙏” (sic)

Earlier yesterday, CINTAA tweeted a picture of the late Gujarati actor with the caption, “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri #MaheshBhatt (Member since : March 1987)” (sic)

The tweet, though made to express condolence, appeared misleading as it didn’t include any detail or an in-line text about the deceased. The same names led to the confusion and Pooja immediately reacted.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and her both daughters Pooja and Alia are busy with their upcoming film – Sadak 2. It’s the sequel to the director’s 1991 acclaimed film Sadak that featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. This time, apart from the two lead stars, Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur have also joined the team. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year.