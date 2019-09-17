Amidst the varied pomp and show glittering Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s 69th birthday, Prabhas greeted him by unveiling the first look of Mann Bairagi, a movie on the PM by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While the poster has aroused fans excitement, a revelation by co-producer Mahavir Jain has left them speculating too.

Prabhas shared the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “A special film on a special person by a special filmmaker on this special day, Happy Birthday @narendramodi Sir. So happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Mahaveer Jain’s ‘Mann Bairagi’, an untold story of our PM, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. @bhansaliproductions #SanjayLeelaBhansali #MahaveerJain @dhanushkraja #HappyBDayPMModi (sic).”

In an interview with IANS, Mahavir revealed that Modi will not watch Mann Bairagi which traces an untold story of the PM, what inspired him to dedicate his life to a nation that houses millions who are inspired by him. He shared, “Mann Bairagi’ is an idea that Sanjay Tripathy has been living with for many years. He is an award-winning filmmaker who has made documentaries for the BBC and the Discovery channel. ‘Mann Bairagi’ is about a moment of revelation in PM Modi’s life that changed the direction of his life. He is a man dedicated to building our nation. We wanted to put forward that incident in his life when he was 17-18 which changed his entire perspective of existence.”

However, Mahavir asserted, “Modi ji doesn’t like to read or watch content about himself. He is happy that we made the film, but he won’t watch it.”

Helmed and written by Sanjay Tripathy, the movie is bankrolled by Mahaveer Jain and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Akshay Kumar too shared the first poster of the upcoming biopic, early on Tuesday morn.