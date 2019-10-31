Too cute to spook, Preity Zinta’s tricky surprise for fans this Halloween turned into a treat as she shared pictures from Dabangg 3‘s sets with Chulbul Pandey himself while Salman Khan too put out a video of her which set fans on the edge waiting for more insight. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the stars dropped the pictures and video to grab fans’ attention as they wished them a Happy Halloween.

The shared pictures show Salman dressed as an Indian policeman in khaki uniform while Preity was dressed as an international one in a blue shirt, skirt, matching cap and a pair of gloves while flaunting her baton. The video showed Priety out on an investigation but what lied behind the door was kept under wraps.

Check out the latest pictures and video from Dabangg 3 sets here:

View this post on Instagram #Dabangg3 @realpz A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 31, 2019 at 2:00am PDT

Actor Salman Khan launched the trailer of his much-awaited film Dabangg 3 recently and as expected, the audience went gaga over it. The Bhai-swag impressed the Bhai-fans and the entire mood of the franchise was brought back into the buzz as the audience welcomed the trailer with whistles and claps. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman talked about coming up with the third part in the franchise and how he has worked 10 times harder for Dabangg 3 than he usually does for other films.

Salman is joined by Sonakshi Sinha who reprises her character Rajjo in the film. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.