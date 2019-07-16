Actor Priya Prakash Varrier is making her foray in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow and joining her in the film is actor Arbaaz Khan. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, it was subjected to various controversies. First, because of having the name of Sridevi, the deceased actor, in its titled and then, for showing a woman drowning in a bathtub. While it was reported that Boney Kapoor sent legal notices to the makers of Sridevi Bungalow, the shooting of the film has now resumed in Mumbai. Priya, who plays the lead character in the film, was asked about the entire controversy during her latest interaction with the media.

The actor, who rose to fame with her viral ‘wink’ still from Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, said that she doesn’t worry about controversies because they are bound to happen. Priya added that it’s her duty as an actor to perform and if there’s a controversy, directors and producers are there to take care of everything. The actor was quoted saying, “It is more of the director’s and the producer’s concern. I am just portraying the character they have given me. It was not our agenda intentionally to hurt anyone.”

When asked if it affects her that her first Bollywood film has attracted a big controversy, Priya said she is herself a fan of Sridevi. She added that since she’s just beginning her career in the Hindi film industry, she doesn’ want to surround herself with negativity. “I don’t think I should let any negativity affect us. I am just starting and I am also a very big fan of Sridevi. There was no intentional agenda of hurting anybody’s personal feelings. Controversies keep happening,” she said.

As the trailer suggested, Priya is playing the character of a popular actor in the film. Earlier, when she was asked to comment on the rumours of the film being inspired by the real-life story of Sridevi, she said she would let the audience judge that.