Actor Priyanka Chopra and her team of The Sky is Pink received wide applause at the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. The film tells the love story of a couple whose daughter dies of rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis. Now, in an interview with a daily, the director of the film – Shonali Bose, talks about one scene that was very emotional for everyone on the sets, especially for Priyanka who cried uncontrollably while filming it.

Shonali was talking to Mumbai Mirror when she revealed that Priyanka’s character Aditi addresses her son Ishaan in the film as ‘Ishlu’ which is actually the name of Shonali’s son who passed away at a young age. The director said Priyanka herself asked her if she could call Ishaan by her son’s name. She went on to explain how Priyanka couldn’t stop sobbing during a scene because it reminded her of the pain Shonali must have gone through following her son’s death.

The director said, “Priyanka heard me calling my Ishan that when I spoke about him and asked me, ‘Can I call him Ishlu in this scene?’ I just smiled from ear to ear. Another emotional shoot was when she had to break down after a scene. After I called ‘cut’, I hugged her and she couldn’t stop crying. She kept whispering, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry. I know now what it means to lose a child. I am so sorry for Ishlu.’ I continued holding her.”

The Sky is Pink is Shonali’s third film after critically acclaimed films Amu (starring Konkona Sensharma) and Margarita With a Straw (starring Kalki Koechlin). She said The Sky is Pink is another emotional film directed by her because she feels closest to such emotions having dealt with her son Ishaan’s death. The film, also featuring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead, is slated to hit the screens on October 11.