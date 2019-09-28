Breaking the Internet off late with her sultry looks at The Sky Is Pink‘s promotions, lead actor Priyanka Chopra recently set fans swooning as she redefined desi in latest hot and sexy pictures featuring her in a saree. Slaying like the true diva that she is, Priyanka set the temperatures soaring as she flooded the Internet with her latest pictures and our weekend is already made.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared the set of viral pictures where she can be seen donning a white saree with red polka dots, teamed with a red full-sleeves blouse. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low bun to flaunt a pair of heavy gold earrings, Priyanka was seen flaunting her engagement ring and completed her look with a dab of luscious red tint on her lips. The pictures were captioned, “Mood… #OOTD 5 #TheSkyIsPink in cinemas Oct 11. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Mood… #OOTD 5 #TheSkyIsPink in cinemas Oct 11. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

Priyanka Chopra and her team of The Sky is Pink received wide applause at the world premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. The film tells the love story of a couple whose daughter dies of a rare medical condition called pulmonary fibrosis. In a recent interview, director Shonali Bose told Mumbai Mirror that Priyanka’s character Aditi addresses her son Ishaan in the film as ‘Ishlu’ which is actually the name of Shonali’s son who passed away at a young age. The director said Priyanka herself asked her if she could call Ishaan by her son’s name. She went on to explain how Priyanka couldn’t stop sobbing during a scene because it reminded her of the pain Shonali must have gone through following her son’s death.

The Sky is Pink is Shonali’s third film after critically acclaimed films Amu (starring Konkona Sensharma) and Margarita With a Straw (starring Kalki Koechlin). She said The Sky is Pink is another emotional film directed by her because she feels closest to such emotions having dealt with her son Ishaan’s death. The film, also featuring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the lead, is slated to hit the screens on October 11.