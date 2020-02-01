Never to go wrong with her fashion statements, Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently at Miami to unveil the Port de Stella festival, two days ahead of Super Bowl. While the 37-year-old Indian star confessed to being not so good in the kitchen, her sultry pictures from the event have set the mercury soaring across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared some jaw-dropping pictures in a tiny yellow Dior dress, held at the waist by a Black 30 Montaigne Calfskin Belt. The dress and the belt collectively cost around Rs 4.3 lakh reportedly. PeeCee captioned the pictures, “Made it to the heart of Miami to unveil the @StellaArtois #PortdeStella festival series and having a blast bringing my favorite party recipe to life! If you’re in town, head to PortdeStella.com to learn how you can live #TheLifeArtois and get a taste of European music, style and cuisine through February 1. #StellaArtoisPartner (sic)”

Gearing up to host the Super Bowl party, Priyanka shared with US Magazine, “I’m a great hostess and I love having people over but neither Nick [Jonas] or I are the best cooks.” She confessed, “I’m not the best in the kitchen but I am an admirer of food and a connoisseur of food. I believe I was put on this earth to appreciate food and it’s my purpose — but I’m just not good at cooking and I don’t enjoy it!”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel, by Russo brothers of The Avengers fame. She recently featured in Jonas Brothers’ new single, What A Man Gotta Do, alongside Nick.

Gifting themselves their first project together as they marked one year of their marriage, global power couple Priyanka and Nick announced an unscripted Amazon series inspired by their own pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony. The untitled project promises to make couples dance before they walk down the aisle and fans couldn’t keep calm as PeeCee dropped the news on her social media handle.

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for The White Tiger. It is an upcoming Netflix movie where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer.