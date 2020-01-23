Wrapping up her fire chat at the World Economic Forum 2020, Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently urged fans to help and do their bid in eradicating “extreme poverty”. At Davos 2020, PeeCee, an ambassador for Global Citizen, urged the world’s billionaires to give at least 5% of their wealth away annually so as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the 59 poorest countries by 2030.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Priyanka treated fans to her sun-kissed picture while leaving an inspiring message for all. Donning a black shirt, with puffed sleeves, tucked inside a pair of black trousers, Priyanka pulled back her hair in a low bun that highlighted a pair of silver danglers. Keeping her face to the sun, Priyanka posed in the backdrop of the Swiss Alps and looked breathtaking. The picture shared an inspiring message that read, “After wrapping up an intense few days here at #WEF2020, I can’t help but think about how urgent the need is for us to take matters in our hands and bring attention to the role we can all play to help build a world free from extreme poverty. It’s been an amazing, inspiring week meeting activists, politicians and companies committed to doing their part. I’m proud to be here with Global Citizen, lending my voice to this shared vision ahead of #globalgoalslive. You can take action now on the issues that matter. Go to globalcitizen.org to find out how and see you in September. #Davos2020 (sic).”

Check out Priyanka’s latest message from Davos 2020 here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming Amazon Prime series “Citadel”, by Russo brothers of “The Avengers” fame. She recently featured in Jonas Brothers’ new single, What A Man Gotta Do, alongside Nick.

Gifting themselves their first project together as they marked one year of their marriage, global power couple Priyanka and Nick announced an unscripted Amazon series inspired by their own pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony. The untitled project promises to make couples dance before they walk down the aisle and fans couldn’t keep calm as PeeCee dropped the news on her social media handle.

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for “The White Tiger”. It is an upcoming Netflix movie where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer.