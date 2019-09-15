Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas dedicated a heartfelt note to the team of her film The Sky is Pink. The actor took to Instagram to thank her fans and the team of her film after The Sky is Pink received the longest-ever standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 where it was world premiered recently. Priyanka praised her director Shonali Bose in her post and also mentioned that taking her film to such a platform was an unforgettable experience.

The former Miss World shared a few pictures from the screening and captioned her post as, “A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience…. Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story and for joining us at #TheSkyIsPink world premiere at @tiff_net @shonalibose_ you are the true star of this film! #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur, as always, it’s been amazing collaborating with you. We’ve done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me.” (sic)

Priyanka, who looked stunning in her Marchesa dress at the event, was in tears seeing the audience’s reaction after watching the film. All the members of the team went emotional and a viral video shows Priyanka wiping off her happy tears while hugging her co-star Farhan Akhtar, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and Shonali. Check out this video:

The Sky is Pink is the story of a couple who struggles hard to save the life of their ailing daughter and yet doesn’t forget to teach her that they have to live every moment and there’s no room for disappointment. During her interaction with the media before the screening, Priyanka said the film is a ‘celebration of life’ and it tells the audience to reach out to their family members. Apart from Priyanka and Farhan, The Sky is Pink also features Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in important roles. It’s hitting the screens on October 11.