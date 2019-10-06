The Ashtami Puja saw Bollywood celebrities dressed in their traditional best and adding all the missing colours to our Sunday were Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as they glammed up the Durga Puja festivities at hosts Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji‘s pandal. While the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars slew in sarees, Ayan entertained Kajol’s son.

Kajol herself was seen entertaining the Bachchans and later all came together for the prayers. Donning a yellow saree with a green blouse, Kajol twinned in her hairstyle with Rani who was dressed in a red saree with a purple border.

Check out latest pictures and videos from Rani Mukerji’s Durga Puja celebrations here:

View this post on Instagram #kajoldevgan for #durgapuja #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 6, 2019 at 1:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram today for #durgapuja #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 6, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram #priyankachopra for #durgapuja #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:25am PDT

On the professional front, Rani is gearing up for Mardaani 2 which is a sequel to 2014 hit ‘Mardaani’. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. She played the role of a senior inspector, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket. The makers of Mardaani 2 recently released a spellbinding teaser which shows the actor as a bold, strong and fearless police officer who is leaving no stone to bring out the best of a daredevil cop. What better time to release the first-look poster and teaser than Navratri. The makers shared the trailer and wrote, “This Navratri, good will triumph over evil. Mark the date.” They were trending the teaser with the hashtag — #Shewontstop. The film is slated to be released on December 13.

As for Ayan, the Brahmastra director was seen flooding his Instagram handle with latest updates on all the research work that went into his upcoming sci-fi. Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia in other important roles, the first part from the Brahmastra trilogy is releasing in summer 2020.

