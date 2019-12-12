Gifting themselves their first project together as they mark one year of their marriage, global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced an unscripted Amazon series inspired by their own pre-wedding Sangeet ceremony. The untitled project promises to make couples dance before they walk down the aisle and fans can’t keep calm as PeeCee dropped the news on her social media handle.

Sharing previously covered news articles about the same, Priyanka elaborated in the caption that read, “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO…if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries (sic).”

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently in New Delhi, India, shooting for her first Netflix film, The White Tiger, where she will be featuring opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting was slated to begin by the end of this year which, going by the PeeCee’s latest posts, seems to be underway as per the schedule.

Apart from starring in the film, Priyanka also joins the team as the executive producer. Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.