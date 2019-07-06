When in Italy, do as the Italians do and Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva Priyanka Chopra did exactly that with her Hollywood-popstar husband Nick Jonas after they extended their Europe trip post Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ marriage in France. Seen making pasta for each other from the scratch, the lovebirds redefined couple goals and fans can’t help but take note.

In the string of pictures and videos that Nick uploaded on his Instagram handle, Priyanka can be seen slaying the chef-look in one, as she donned an apron over her beige dress, stirring pasta sauce in a pan while he handed her a glass of wine. Answering Nick’s question about which part of cooking did she love the most, the doting wife explained how she can’t cook but when the chef is around to teach them, she feels that she can and with Nick around, it felt good since he could see that at least she tried. In the following video, Nick can be seen making the dough with the help of a pasta cutting machine while the rest of the pictures show the two individually posing with long sheets of raw pasta which they made themselves. Nick captioned the post as, “Date night cooking extravaganza.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Date night cooking extravaganza. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 5, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

Talking about our desi girl’s professional endeavours, Priyanka was last seen in Hollywood’s Isn’t It Romantic. Before that, she gained fame for the American television thriller series, Quantico, where she played the role of an FBI recruit.

She will next be seen in The Sky is Pink and has recently wrapped up it’s shooting in India. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.